FREYR Battery (FREY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Trading Down 2.7 %

FREY stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. TD Cowen cut FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FREY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.