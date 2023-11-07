FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%.
FRP Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $61.55.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
