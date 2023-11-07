FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 11.01%.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $511.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 0.56. FRP has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

