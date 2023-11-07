FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Sunday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.02%.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$24.16 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.16 and a 52-week high of C$29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELUS

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.