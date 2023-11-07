FY2023 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reduced by Analyst

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

ADUS stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.71. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8,167.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

