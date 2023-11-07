FY2023 EPS Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG) Raised by Analyst

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
