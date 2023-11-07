FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered by Analyst

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

CLDT opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.04 million, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

