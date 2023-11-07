FY2023 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Reduced by Northland Capmk (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for inTEST in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.05.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in inTEST by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

