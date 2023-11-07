FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.79.

TSE PPL opened at C$44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

