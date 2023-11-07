FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 984,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 135,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

