Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,359,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 780,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,371,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,353,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,344,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.59 million, a PE ratio of 114.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

