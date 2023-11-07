General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 647,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 188,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in General Electric by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

