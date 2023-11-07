General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.09. 564,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,125. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

