Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is presently -30.72%.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

