Genie Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

GNE stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.