Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 72,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 124,534 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $23.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy



Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

