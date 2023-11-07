Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.86%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
