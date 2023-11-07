Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIT opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.