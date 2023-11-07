Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,490 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Goosehead Insurance worth $155,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,247.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,247.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $707,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,811 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,102. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

