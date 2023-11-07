Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
GTE stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.13.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.99%.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
