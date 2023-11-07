Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys Shares of 804 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

