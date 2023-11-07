Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

