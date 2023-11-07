Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 647 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $216.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

