Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of CME opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.50. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,372,312. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

