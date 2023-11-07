Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 9.65% of Grid Dynamics worth $66,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 446.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $873.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

