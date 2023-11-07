Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Grieg Seafood ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRGSF

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

(Get Free Report

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA operates as a subsidiary of Grieg Aqua AS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.