GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. 1,417,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,971,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

