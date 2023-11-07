GSB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,909,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

