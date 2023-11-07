GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 340 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

