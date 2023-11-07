GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 643 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,707. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.