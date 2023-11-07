GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.77. The company had a trading volume of 264,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,412. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $295.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.60.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.52.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

