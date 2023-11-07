GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 915 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,510. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

