GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,265,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 184,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $400.50. 434,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,352. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $398.83 and its 200-day moving average is $398.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.