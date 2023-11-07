GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $243.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,779. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.66. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

