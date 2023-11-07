GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,344 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $554,291,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,663,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. 36,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,695. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

