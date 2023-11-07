GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.0% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.88. 112,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

