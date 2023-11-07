GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 974,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.