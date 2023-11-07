GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 642,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,875. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

