GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,867 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.