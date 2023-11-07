GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.18 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $338.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

