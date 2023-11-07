GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,753 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises about 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 58.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 806,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 151,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 891,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,685. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

