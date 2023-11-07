GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ META traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.00. 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,550,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.79 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.