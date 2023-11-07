Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.87 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Harmony has a total market cap of $186.76 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,104,939,726 coins and its circulating supply is 13,633,264,726 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.