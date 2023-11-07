Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($5.50) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.50) by $2.50. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($48.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Insider Activity at Helius Medical Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $32,346.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,890.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) by 556.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Articles

