Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HGV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 143,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,368. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Articles

