HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.85 million.

NYSE HRT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.86 million.

HRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HireRight from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 390,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

