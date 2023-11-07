Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $187.50 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 66,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

