Hoylecohen LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.45 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.29.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

