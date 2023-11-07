IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IAC by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in IAC by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in IAC by 58.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.27. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

