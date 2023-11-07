Ieq Capital LLC Buys 909 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

NYSE:GD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

