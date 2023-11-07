Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

